WARM & HUMID THIS AFTERNOON, CHANCE OF STORMS TONIGHT

Our Tuesday afternoon will be warm and muggy. Highs away from the lakeshore are expected to be in the low to possibly mid 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. This is the first day back to school in many districts and a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for the rest of the school day. Southerly breezes between 10 and 25 mph will at least make it seem a little cooler. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Storms are possible after midnight tonight and into the day Wednesday. While a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible tonight, the overall risk of severe weather remains LOW for Northeast Wisconsin. Locally heavy rain could occur tonight and even with some redevelopment on Wednesday. Humid air continues tomorrow but it won’t be as warm... mainly highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Our weather will cool down sharply behind this weathermaker... A breezy north wind will drop our highs into the low to middle 60s on Thursday. The humidity will also drop as we head into the last couple days of the work week. Look for a pleasant weekend coming up with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY & TONIGHT

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: S/w 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Green Bay’s record high: 92 (2007). HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late thunderstorms. Quite humid. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms... Could be heavy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: An early shower? Cloudy, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers develop. HIGH: 68

