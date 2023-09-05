Students in Northeast Wisconsin head back to school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin welcomed students back to school on Tuesday. Some students celebrated the new year in new buildings.

Principal Kristi Levy says this is a historic day in Oshkosh combining former Merrill and Webster Stanley Middle schools to form the Vel Phillips Community.

“One of the things we have emphasized both with staff and students is that this beyond better bricks so you get the shock and awe is a better facility but when we talk about what is better for us as a school community is that investment in our kids our students are so deserving of this,” said Levy.

Students are also excited, especially those who will get to spend all 6th, 7th and 8th grades int the building.

“I feel very like special because we are the first 6th graders to come and we are going to be like the first group to like go thru all 3 years so it feels really exciting and special,” said Vel Phillips Middle School student Maddie Schleicher, grade 6.

Elsewhere in the Fox Valley, Appleton welcomes 15,000 plus students back to class.

“Some areas we are really excited about we have been able to reduce class size thru passing of referendum and also we are looking at different ways of teaching reading - so we think that’s really going to make an impact,” said Appleton Superintendent Greg Hartjes.

The superintendent says it’s important for everyone to be focused.

“The biggest thing for us we only have 174 days of school and so we need them at school engaged in attendance right away,” said Hartjes.

Meanwhile in Green Bay, teachers have been preparing for the school year since early in the summer, looking for ways to boost learning and give students a great experience.

“We want our students to come into this building and learn it’s a safe place. Their needs are going to be met by adults who love them, not as much as parents, but hopefully close. That’s what we want. We have to build that capacity and culture within our building,” said Melinda Kapinos, the Principal of Eisenhower Elementary.

As for Vel Phillips in Oshkosh, the school invites the community to attend a public dedication of the school coming up on the 17th.

The district also looks forward to next year when they will open Menominee Elementary School.

