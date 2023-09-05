Students attend first day in new Neenah High School

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - After years of obstacles, students are finally going to class inside a new Neenah High School building Tuesday morning.

Action 2 News first reported voters approved a nearly $115 million referendum in 2020, kickstarting this new high school development.

“This is such a once-in-a-century year for us to have a brand new building, and we’re the only school district in the state with a new high school this year and we know how lucky we are to have that,” school district Communications Director Jim Streck said.

Parents and students got a peek during an open house and dedication ceremony last month. There’s tons of natural light in the cafeteria. There are classrooms designed for collaboration and flexible learning.

“Every time I see kids in our building they’re just like, they can’t wait to be there, and that’s what you love to see. That’s really what’s behind all of this is to have a building where they’re excited to learn, they’re excited to be there, staff are excited to be there,” Streck said.

There are some big changes for younger students, as well. Grades 5 through 8 are in the old high school building, now called Neenah Middle School.

The changes left elementary schools with 50, 60, even 70 fewer students, giving teachers more classroom space.

Streck noted that half of the district’s staff are in a new building this year, so they’re adjusting to the new environment along with the students.

Rising temperatures won’t slow the Rockets. The district’s communications director says the high school is one of a lucky handful of buildings with air-conditioning.

There aren’t any district policies related to things like indoor recess when it gets this hot. It’s up to each school to do what’s safest for its students.

