Schools take precautions with hot first day of school

Green Bay teachers and staff are keeping students hydrated and watching for any signs of heat exhaustion.
Teachers and staff will watch for signs of heat exhaustion as highs in the 90s are joined by high humidity
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s going to be a hot one for the first day of school for students in Green Bay and other districts in Northeast Wisconsin. A record high of 92 will be threatened, and we were under wilting humidity even before kids started their walk to school or the bus stop.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says teachers and staff will make sure students get plenty of water, and students will stay in air-conditioned parts of school buildings as much as possible.

Students will get breaks every half-hour to hydrate and cool down, and activities will be kept indoors. Teachers and staff will be looking for any signs of heat exhaustion and will contact district nurses with any concerns.

“We want our students to come into this building and learn it’s a safe place. Their needs are going to be met by adults who love them -- not as much as parents, but hopefully close. That’s what we want. We have to build that capacity and culture within our building,” Eisenhower Elementary School principal Melinda Kapinos said.

There’s still a lot of excitement for the first day of classes despite the heat.

Preparations for the beginning of the school year have been happening since early in the summer. Administrators and staff say they look at scores and gaps and figure out where and how to boost learning.

The principal of Eisenhower Elementary School says the staff is just as excited as the students.

“I believe that education is one of the coolest professions, because you get to have those first-day feelings again and again and again. As excited as our students are, I think it’s equally matched by the staff in the building,” Kapinos said.

