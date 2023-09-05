Peshtigo man sexually assaulted teens, solicited children for prostitution, prosecutors say

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Peshtigo man is charged with sexually assaulting children, soliciting children for prostitution, and sexual exploitation involving girls who were 14 and 15 years old.

The criminal complaint accuses Zachary Zastawniak, 23, of using Snapchat and Instagram to solicit nude photos of teens and then threatening to post them publicly if they didn’t meet him to have sex.

Oconto County investigators interviewed three alleged victims, all under the age of 16. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted at least two of them. One girl said Zastawniak also offered her cigarettes and marijuana. When his messages turned threatening, she went to police.

The girls didn’t know the man’s full name but described him, and police were able to get his full identity from a hotel in Oconto where he met at least one of the victims.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Zastawniak’s Snapchat and Instagram accounts last month and found messages and photos corroborating what the girls told them.

Zastawniak is charged with two counts of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, three counts of Child Enticement for Sexual Contact, three counts of 2nd-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, two counts of Soliciting a Child for Prostitution, one count of Trafficking of a Child, and two counts of Threatening to Communicate Derogatory Information.

He’s also charged with felony bail jumping. Online court records show he was charged with child sexual exploitation in Brown County when he was 17. He received a deferred prosecution that’s up for review in February.

He’s expected back in Oconto County court on the latest charges next week.

