Parents cautioned not to share too much in back-to-school photos

It's not just protecting your child's identity but also your accounts online
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be safe when sharing back-to-school photos of your kids.

Social media is full of adorable back-to-school photos but it’s also full of scammers and predators who want to take information from you.

So the Better Business Bureau says before you jump on the trend of having your child hold a board with any personal information, remember those scammers could use that information to commit identity theft or earn your child’s trust.

Leave out information about your child’s school, and even the teacher or grade level. It could make them a target for people with bad intentions.

Not to mention, some of those details might be used as security questions on bank or credit card accounts.

Also, double-check your privacy settings. Be mindful of who can see your posts. You can make them private for close friends and family. On your account, on Facebook, for example, make sure your page doesn’t have your phone number or address.

Lastly, watch out for phony friend requests. The BBB says think twice before accepting a request from someone you’re already connected with. It could be an imposter trying to access your information and friends list.

You can still have fun with back-to-school photos. Keep them simple, keeping these things in mind.

