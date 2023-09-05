One woman dead, another hurt after car crashes into Lake Michigan

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police and fire departments responded to a car crashing into Lake Michigan at 11:30 Monday night. One woman died. Another woman is hospitalized.

Police say the sedan was going east on North Ave. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve at North 3rd St. The car left the road and went into the water.

A 37-year-old woman from Sheboygan had fatal injuries. A 25-year-old woman, also from Sheboygan, suffered serious injuries.

Details about the crash are still under investigation.

