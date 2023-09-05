One man arrested after woman dies from stab wounds in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) -A 19-year-old man from Neenah is booked on a charge of first degree intentional homicide after a 39-year-old woman died from stab wounds in Clintonville.

Police were called to Memorial Circle at 12:30 Monday afternoon where they found the woman on the ground with stab wounds.

She was transported by helicopter to Theda Care in Neenah where she was later pronounced dead.

Clintonville police say officers on scene quickly identified a suspect at the scene and he was transported to the Waupaca County Jail.

Officials say names are not being released pending notification of family members, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

