Kroger clerk shoots banned customer after altercation, Memphis police say

Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Kroger gas station in Memphis.
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS (WMC/Gray News) - A man with an alleged history of harassing employees and customers at an East Memphis Kroger gas station has sustained life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot by a gas station clerk.

Memphis police responded to the Kroger Fuel Station at 8:49 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, the 35-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the accused shooter was working as a clerk inside the gas station Monday morning.

The clerk told police that the victim was banned from the store because of his history of aggression toward her, other store employees, and customers.

She said she told the victim he wasn’t supposed to be in the store and asked him to leave.

One witness allegedly saw the victim throwing items at the clerk before the shooting. Another witness reportedly tried to separate the two before the clerk opened fire.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

