INTERVIEW: Brown County battery recycling program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Resource Recovery Center is now recycling household batteries and devices for free.

The new campaign was launched last month urging residents to stop disposing of batteries in the garbage or regular recycling.

Batteries from cell phones, power tools and computers are the main cause of fires in landfills, transfer stations and recycling centers, like the one in Columbia County that destroyed a three-story building back in May.

In the video above, we’re joined by Mark Walter, Business Development Manager Brown County Port and Resource Recovery, to explain the program in more detail.

