Hayes and Suwinski homer as Pirates send NL Central-leading Brewers to 2nd straight loss

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames waits on second base during a meeting on the mound in the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames waits on second base during a meeting on the mound in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. The Pirates won 4-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and tripled, Jack Suwinski drilled his 23rd home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night.

Pittsburgh won for the sixth time in seven games behind six strong innings from Luis Ortiz (4-4), who recovered from an early bout of wildness to send the NL Central-leading Brewers to a second straight loss.

Ortiz gave up two runs in the second, when he loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter. The Brewers scratched across a pair of runs on sacrifice flies, but Ortiz settled down from there to win his second consecutive start. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 32nd save.

Suwinski’s two-run homer in the fourth off Corbin Burnes (9-8) tied the game. Hayes put the Pirates in front with a shot to left-center that just cleared the wall next to the 410-foot sign with two outs in the fifth. Bryan Reynolds followed with a double and scored when Andrew McCutchen doubled down the left-field line.

McCutchen doubled twice for Pittsburgh but remained stuck on 299 career home runs. The five-time All-Star exited in the bottom of the fifth with left Achilles tightness. The 36-year-old winced as he reached second base on his second double and hobbled between second and third when Connor Joe flied out to end the inning.

Burnes gave up four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. He is winless since July 20, a span of eight starts in which his ERA has been a solid if not spectacular 3.98.

The inability to take advantage when Burnes is on the hill has been one of the few missteps by the Brewers of late. Milwaukee used an eight-game winning streak in late August to take control of the division.

The Brewers took two of three from Philadelphia over the weekend but began a six-game road trip through Pittsburgh and New York with a whimper.

William Contreras went 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, but Milwaukee left six runners on base and was 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The sacrifice flies by Victor Caratini and Brice Turang in the second marked all the offense the Brewers could muster against Ortiz and four relievers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (right elbow) threw a bullpen and “is doing really well,” according to manager Craig Counsell. ... CF Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation) is “tracking” toward a minor league rehab assignment, according to Counsell. Mitchell is supposed to meet with a consultant this week to determine next steps.

Pirates: RF Henry Davis (right hand strain) took live batting practice on the field.

UP NEXT

The series continues Tuesday, when Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.70 ERA) starts for the Brewers. The Pirates had yet to announce a starter.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul and Pam Delap
Oshkosh couple killed in a crash with their motorcycle in Friendship
SUV in gas station
SUV crashes into gas station in Green Bay
High to very high fire danger Sunday and Monday afternoons.
Red Flag Warning Issued for 22 Counties in Wisconsin for Sunday
Handcuffs generic
Green Bay man arrested for OWI, 6th offense
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto is congratulated by Cristian Pache after hitting a home...
Bohm, Realmuto hit back-to-back homers as Phillies rally for 4-2 victory over Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Philadelphia...
Brewers survive for 7-5 victory after withstanding Phillies’ 9th-inning comeback attempt
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
No. 19 Wisconsin beats Buffalo 38-17 to open coach Luke Fickell’s first season with Badgers
Xavier goes on the road and upsets seventh ranked Freedom in the Game of the Week.
WATCH - Operation Football: Week 3