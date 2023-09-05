FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A HOT FIRST DAY BACK TO SCHOOL

Your Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Near record high temperatures are possible today as many kids go back to school. Inland high temperatures will be back in the lower 90s. However, our muggy air will push the afternoon heat index into the middle to upper 90s. Parents should be taking steps to make sure their kids are ready for the heat on their first day of school... Make sure your kids have a bottle of water to keep hydrated. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing would be wise. Limiting after school sports practice time is also a good idea.

After a partly cloudy day, clouds will thicken up tonight. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday. Some storms through tomorrow may drop a quick inch of rainfall, especially north of Green Bay. Gusty winds and small hail will also be possible. Our severe weather outlook into Wednesday is LOW, but we’re watching the situation closely, in case an upgrade is necessary.

Our weather will cool down sharply behind this weathermaker... A breezy north wind will drop our highs into the low to middle 60s on Thursday. The humidity will also drop as we head into the last couple days of the work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 1PM

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Green Bay’s record high: 92 (2007). HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late thunderstorms. Quite humid. LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms... Could be heavy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: An early shower? Cloudy, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Broken clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers develop. HIGH: 68

