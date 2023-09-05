Fire reported at Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County

FILE - Fire truck
FILE - Fire truck(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - All Door County fire departments are currently responding to a fire at Rowleys Bay Resort.

The business said on Facebook that the Resort and its attached businesses are currently affected by a building-wide fire. The business says in a social media post that the building has been evacuated and all staff have been accounted for.

Arrangements are being made for incoming guests. The business asks if you are with an incoming bus group, please contact the groups manager number you have on file. If you are someone who has a reservation with Rowleys Bay Resort tonight, the business says its staff is working as quickly as possible to gather information and make alternate arrangements.

Individuals who currently have reservations with the resort and cannot find alternate arrangements, please leave a message at 920-421-3005 and the business will contact you as soon as they are able.

