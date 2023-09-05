Chuck E. Cheese is giving away 500 free birthday parties nationwide

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of...
The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.(Willis Lam / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chuck E. Cheese is giving away more than 500 kids’ birthday parties for free.

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.

During that time, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to one winner for a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

The Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package includes:

  • All You Can Play games during the birthday party
  • A LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E.
  • A ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star
  • Two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, and Dippin’ Dots
  • Pizza and drinks for adults attending the party
  • Complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours
  • 100 bonus E-tickets
  • Goody bags

The cash value of an Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package varies by location but typically runs between $350-$400 for 10 children.

An additional five winners from every location will get a $50 certificate toward a birthday party reservation.

For more information on the Big Day of Birthdays giveaway, visit Chuck E. Cheese’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV in gas station
SUV crashes into gas station in Green Bay
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Jasmine Williams and Nikeyia Jones
High-speed chase suspects charged
A woman with stab wounds is airlifted in Clintonville to a hospital, where she later died
Clintonville Police: Man stabbed woman while driving
Paul and Pam Delap
Oshkosh couple killed in a crash with their motorcycle in Friendship

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Neenah High School exterior
Students attend first day in new Neenah High School
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says it fixed the technology problem that briefly held up all its departing flights
Students walk in for their first day at the new Neenah High School
Neenah students excited for first day in new high school
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial then leaves as arguments get underway