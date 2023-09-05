Brown County proclaims September ‘Celebrate Recovery’ month

Brown County, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, Brown County leaders officially declared September to be “celebrate recovery” month. The aim to promote more awareness about the community resources available to those struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

They’re also highlighting the achievement of those who overcame their battle with addiction or are currently in treatment. The proclamation came with a second announcement; Brown County Health and Human Services delivered a grant of more than $61,000 in federal money to the Jackie Nitschke Recovery Center.

As a result of the funding, a new position will be added to the center to help with people leaving residential care.

“We identified it’s such a crucial piece of a persons sustained recovery and success is making sure that the next steps are set up by the time they’re walking out the door,” said Jason Latva, the Executive Director of the center.

For some clients at the center, that could be assistance in finding sober housing, support groups, therapy, or other resources. Latva said he used to struggle with addiction himself and hopes to minimize its stigma.

“We’re there to walk it with them, not to do things for them. What an honor and a privilege it is to walk a path with someone who’s decided to change their life,” said Latva.

Latva says he plans on making the new position permanent.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.