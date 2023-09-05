Bret Michaels surprises family in Crivitz ahead of Ashwaubenon concert

Bret Michaels heading to Beaver Dam this summer
Bret Michaels file(tcw-wfie)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Poison lead singer Bret Michaels surprised his mom and stepdad in Crivitz on Monday, as documented in a Facebook post.

This comes as Michaels is headlining a concert Friday at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon with lead singers from other hits-of-the-80s bands, Twisted Sister, Foreigner, and Journey. The concert is Friday at 6:30 p.m., gates open at 5.

The ballpark says EPIC Event Center parking lot is available for tailgating. Tickets available at EPICGreenBay.com.

