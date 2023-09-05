Appleton students see effects of referendum money on first day

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton schools are kicking off the school year with changes. Effects from a referendum voters passed last fall are being felt this year.

These include smaller class sizes in elementary schools and renovations underway in several school buildings.

The district wants parents to know their kids are in good hands. “We’re ready to take care of their kids. We’re ready to help their students find success academically socially, and emotionally in the Appleton Area School District,” Superintendent Greg Hartjes said.

District officials say once school renovations are done, sixth graders will be part of the middle school level beginning in the next school year.

