Appleton students see effects of referendum money on first day

Class sizes are smaller in elementary schools and renovations are underway
Empty hallway in an Appleton school
Empty hallway in an Appleton school
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton schools are kicking off the school year with changes. Effects from a referendum voters passed last fall are being felt this year.

These include smaller class sizes in elementary schools and renovations underway in several school buildings.

The district wants parents to know their kids are in good hands. “We’re ready to take care of their kids. We’re ready to help their students find success academically socially, and emotionally in the Appleton Area School District,” Superintendent Greg Hartjes said.

District officials say once school renovations are done, sixth graders will be part of the middle school level beginning in the next school year.

