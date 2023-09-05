3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bird flu mutates

Researchers say the discovery raises concerns of an epidemic, even a pandemic, in the making
A study by researchers in China and England says one type of bird flu is mutating, increasing the risk that it could make the jump to humans.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We’ve already seen variants of the bird flu kill cats, infect foxes and even a dolphin, and contribute to the spread of conspiracy theories.

How susceptible are humans to the bird flu? Spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz exploring and understanding the findings before you mask up.

