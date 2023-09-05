3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bird flu mutates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A study by researchers in China and England says one type of bird flu is mutating, increasing the risk that it could make the jump to humans.

Researchers say the discovery raises concerns of an epidemic, or even a global pandemic, in the making.

We’ve already seen variants of the bird flu kill cats, infect foxes and even a dolphin, and contribute to the spread of conspiracy theories.

How susceptible are humans to the bird flu? Spend 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz exploring and understanding the findings before you mask up.

