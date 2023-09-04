TUESDAY: THE LAST HOT & HUMID DAY FOR A WHILE

The last day of our heatwave will be Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 90s are expected away from Lake Michigan and the heat index may flirt with 100° at times. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared to make sure folks are prepared for uncomfortable conditions as school gets back in session in many districts. We want to encourage parents and kids to be prepared... packing a bottle of water to stay hydrated, wearing lightweight and light colored clothes, and limiting recess time outside can help students beat the heat. Fire danger remains elevated across the region. With the hot, dry, and breezy weather, outdoor burning should be postponed for the time being.

A cold front will spark storms to our west Tuesday evening and they will rumble our way during the night. While the risk of severe weather remains LOW for NE Wisconsin, there is still a chance that a few stronger storms could move in with gusty winds and hail before weakening. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and lightning. Additional showers & storms are possible during the day Wednesday and there is a small window that a strong storm or two could form SE of Green Bay during the afternoon. Cooler highs in the 80s and 70s are likely Wednesday.

Thursday is going to be fall-like with lots of clouds, lingering showers, breezes, and highs mainly in the 60s. It’ll be a shock to the system after the recent hot and dry weather. Comfortable air sticks around for Friday and the coming weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s and refreshing lows in the 50s and 40s. We’ll see brighter skies return as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TUESDAY

TUESDAY: S 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: S/W 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Humid and breezy. A few record highs possible. Storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Not as hot but still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. Much cooler. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very nice. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Pleasant. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 66

