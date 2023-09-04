SUV crashes into gas station in Green Bay

SUV in gas station
SUV in gas station(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A red SUV crashed into the Shell and A&W station on Monroe and Chicago in downtown Green Bay on Monday morning.

Police and the Fire Department are on scene, the vehicle is being removed. One eyewitness said: “Talk about a drive-thru.”

It was not immediately known who drove the car and if anybody was injured.

There are no road closures. One lane has been blocked, though.

Scene at gas station crash
Scene at gas station crash(WBAY)

