SUV crashes into gas station in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A red SUV crashed into the Shell and A&W station on Monroe and Chicago in downtown Green Bay on Monday morning.

Police and the Fire Department are on scene, the vehicle is being removed. One eyewitness said: “Talk about a drive-thru.”

It was not immediately known who drove the car and if anybody was injured.

There are no road closures. One lane has been blocked, though.

Scene at gas station crash (WBAY)

