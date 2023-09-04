SUV crashes into gas station in Green Bay
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A red SUV crashed into the Shell and A&W station on Monroe and Chicago in downtown Green Bay on Monday morning.
Police and the Fire Department are on scene, the vehicle is being removed. One eyewitness said: “Talk about a drive-thru.”
It was not immediately known who drove the car and if anybody was injured.
There are no road closures. One lane has been blocked, though.
