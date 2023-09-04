Sheboygan Falls man dies after boating incident

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan Falls man has died following a boat incident on Lake Michigan.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 3:08 p.m. for a 62-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls that had been pulled to the beach area on the eastern side of Whistling Straits Golf Course in the Town of Mosel.

The man had been on a boat on Lake Michigan a short distance off the coast by when he apparently went into the water and did not resurface. Officials say the boat was not moving when the incident happened.

The other person on the boat, a 57-year-old man also from Sheboygan Falls was pulled to shore and began lifesaving measures.

The investigation is ongoing and names will not be released until Tuesday September 5, 2023 after noon.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the United States Coast Guard, Fire Departments from Haven, Howards Grove, and Town of Sheboygan as well as Howards Grove 1st Responders and Orange Cross Ambulance assisted in the incident.

