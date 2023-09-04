LABOR DAY RECORD HEAT!

Yesterday’s heat will repeat today... High pressure aloft has pushed the jet stream and any cooler weather into Canada. A south breeze will continue to draw in hot and humid air into Wisconsin. Many of our high temps will be in the lower half of the 90s, but the humidity will push the “feel like temperatures” into the upper half of the 90s. Similar to yesterday, daily record highs will likely be broken by the end of this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be just as hot as today. However, we are going to issue a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for tomorrow because the hot weather will coincide with the first day of school for many districts. We want to encourage parents and kids to be prepared... Packing a bottle of water to stay hydrated, wearing lightweight and light colored clothes, and limiting recess time outside can help students beat the heat.

Meanwhile, wildfire danger across central Wisconsin remains VERY HIGH to EXTREME. With the hot, dry and breezy weather, outdoor burning should be postponed for the time being. We also have an Air Quality Advisory today along the Lake Michigan shoreline due to increased ground-level ozone. People who are sensitive to air pollution, should limit their time outside.

Our next weathermaker is an approaching cold front. It will bring us clusters of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night and Wednesday. Some of these storms may have downpours, lightning, gusty winds and hail. It’s a LOW risk of severe weather, but an upgrade may be considered. Once the front slides through, the heat wave will break. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Wednesday, followed by cooler 60s on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

LABOR DAY: Sizzling sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. Green Bay’s record high is 90 degrees. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Quite balmy. Continued humid. LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. Record heat possible. Storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. A pleasant day. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Nice again. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.