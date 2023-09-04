Labor Day Picnic at Green Bay’s Bay Beach benefits local charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At the event, there were lots of family-friendly activities like games, face painting, a walking magic show, bingo, and a raffle.

The picnic kicked off with a DJ at 10:30 a.m. on Labor Day and wrapped up with bingo and raffle winners announced at around 3:30 in the afternoon.

Multiple government officials were at the event.

“Celebrate and recognize those organizations. Labor organizations have won so many things for us that have given us decency and dignity in the workplace,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said in his remarks.

All proceeds from the event were donated to the area’s food pantries and homeless shelters.

