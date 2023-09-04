High-speed chase suspects charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women involved in a high-speed chase across several counties were now charged with several offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Nikeyia T. Jones from Wauwatosa, WI, was charged with:

Count 1: Second degree recklessly endangerment safety - PTAC as party of a crime

Count 2: Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent - PTAC, as party to a crime

Count 3: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places. The complaint lists that substance as Methylphenidate.

Count 4: Attempting to flee or elude an officer - PTAC, as party to a crime

Count 5: Obstructing an officer

Count 6: Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places

Count 7: Possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places

Count 8: Possession of drug paraphernalia

Count 9: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places. The substance was Alprazolam, according to the complaint.

The other occupant in the vehicle, which was stolen in Illinois, was 37-year-old Jasmine Williams from Milwaukee. She was determined to be the driver and was charged with:

Count 1: Second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater

Count 2: Felony bail jumping, repeater

Count 3: Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater

Count 4: Attempting to flee or elude an officer, repeater

Count 5: Obstructing an officer, repeater

The two women were arrested after a high-speed chase on August 27.

The chase started on Saturday, August 26 at around 7:30 p.m. when the Waupaca County Sheriff’s office saw a stolen vehicle from Illinois and attempted to stop it. After that failed, the ensuing pursuit ended when the car crossed into Winnebago County. According to a written statement issued by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties were notified of the fleeing vehicle.

Assuming that the driver would try to head back to Illinois, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office monitored I-41. At around 9 p.m., the vehicle was located in Fond du Lac County. Attempts to pull it over failed again. The driver fled, increased the speed and a pursuit began.

Authorities used stop sticks three times during the pursuit, leaving the suspect vehicle riding on rims at the end of the chase. The complaint says the vehicle was still traveling 80-90 MPH just on the rims.

Finally, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a median cable barrier, still on I-41, just south of State Highway 33 in Washington County.

K9 Rip and his partner conducted a “free air sniff” on the vehicle with a positive alert. Located inside the vehicle deputies discovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise along with illegal narcotics.

The criminal complaint lists the items found in the car:

1 Girls grey sweatshirt-$15- price tag attached

1 Girls tie die sweatshirt-$18- price tag attached

1 Girls tie die sweatpants-$16- price tag attached

1 Grey sweatpants-$15-price tag attached

1 Leggings-$10- price tag attached

1 T-shirt-$10- price tag attached

1 Leggings-$10- price tag attached

1 T-shirt-$10- price tag attached

Mario Boys jacket-$24.98 price tag attached

Boys boxer briefs-9 count- no price tags

5 pack of Hanes T-shirts- no price tags

2 packs of white T-shirts- no price tags Athletic works

5 packs-underwear-10 total underwear- no price tags

6 pack of white tank tops- no price tags

8 pack of white tank tops- no price tags

3 pairs of boys’ jeans- no price tags

3 boys flannels-$22.98 price tag attached. Play-station jacket-$24.98- price tag attached

10 pack of boys ankle socks- no price tag

Athletic works total socks- no price tag

Pokémon sweatshirt-$13.98- price tag attached

The total amount with price tags included is $ 236.88. All items located above did not have receipts, all were still in original packaging and had security devices still attached.

Also located in the car were the following items:

Ariana Grande Cloud Pink 3.4oz perfume

Valentino Born in Romo 3.4oz perfume

Paradox Prada 3oz perfume

Valentino Umo 3.4oz perfume

Good fortune 3.04oz perfume

Savage by Dior 3.4oz perfume

Libre 3oz perfume

Mark Jacobs perfect 1.6oz perfume

Valentino born in Roma 3.4oz perfume

Paca Robiny 3.4 oz perfume

Flower Bomb 3.4oz perfume

Myself 3.3 oz perfume

Burberry Her 3.3 oz perfume

All items located above did not have receipts, were still in original packaging, and had security devices still attached.

It was later confirmed with Plover Police Department that all the perfumes were stolen from Ulta Beauty in their jurisdiction.

Located on the floorboard of the vehicle were the following items:

2 white stick-up cameras Ring

5 black stick-up cameras Ring

2 video doorbells Ring

1 doorbell pro 2 Ring

V-Tech 2 camera 5in smart Wi-Fi 1080p pan and tilt.

All items located above did not have receipts, all were still in original packaging and had security devices still attached.

In addition, Jasmine Williams did have a felony open case for Felony Retail Theft.

Nikeyia Jones (Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

