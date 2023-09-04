Dog saves family from fire

GRAFTON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday morning, the Grafton Fire Department responded to a blaze at a house on the corner of 16th Avenue and Falls Road. Arriving crews found the garage engulfed in flames.

Everyone in the house got out - thanks to their dog waking them up.

“So the family was all sleeping. They were alerted to their dog barking aggressively, as they said, and alerted them to wake up,” explained Tom Bichanich Deputy Fire Chief, Grafton Fire Department, adding: ““There were working smoke detectors in the house, but there hadn’t been enough smoke to get into the house to trigger those alarms.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly. Tom Bichanich believes the cause was malfunctioning batteries from a kid’s bike, according to a report by WISN-TV.

