Dog missing after house fire in Fond du Lac

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -One dog is still missing after a fire early Monday morning in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac fire officials say they arrived just before 1:45 to heavy fire coming from the breezeway of a home on North Militray Avenue. They say the fire quickly spread to the side of the house and up to the second floor and the attic.

The family living inside was able to escape thanks to smoke alarms going off inside the home and one of their dogs is safe but officials say the other one remains unaccounted for.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house and the Red Cross is helping the people who live there find a new place to live.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

