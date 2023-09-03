RED FLAG WARNINGS ISSUED FOR SEVERAL COUNTIES, RECORD HIGHS WILL LIKELY BREAK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT
Sunday will be the first of three days where temperatures will be HOT and likely break numerous records. The average high for northeast Wisconsin in early September is 76 degrees and highs this holiday weekend will be around 96 degrees! The dewpoints are not expected to increase so humidity will be low. Because of the heat, the low humidity, and breezy winds from the southwest, there’s a HIGH fire risk for most of northeast Wisconsin besides Oconto and Marinette County. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Green Lake, Waushara, and Waupaca County until Sunday night. DO NOT burn anything during the holiday weekend!

The first full week of September looks to be another dry period with only one chance of rain which is Tuesday night into Wednesday. The next weathermaker will form over North Dakota on Monday, but it’s going to move very slowly eastward due to the strong high pressure causing the heat wave. Showers and storms will begin Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few storms may become strong, but as of Sunday morning the SPC has not issued any severe threat. Once this system passes Wisconsin, Thursday through next weekend looks to be very nice and cool with highs back to normal in the mid 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: First day of heat wave, HIGH fire danger, mostly sunny. HIGH: 96

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very mild and dry. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Hot, low humidity, mostly sunny. HIGH: 95 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Humidity increases, hot and mostly sunny. HIGH: 93 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chance of scattered storms, partly cloudy, humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, much cooler. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, back to normal highs. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 76

