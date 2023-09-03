Red Flag Warning Issued for 22 Counties in Wisconsin for Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources along with the National Weather Service, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the following counties in southwestern and central Wisconsin: Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Several counties will experience High or Very High fire danger.

The DNR issues Red Flag Warnings when a variety of weather factors come together to create hazardous wildland fire conditions. Hot temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry vegetation from ongoing drought are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires.

The DNR is asking the public to be careful and cautious with any activities that could potentially throw sparks and lead to a wildland fire. If you’ve had a fire of any sort in the last couple of days, please be sure to check to ensure they are properly extinguished.

DNR: FIRE SAFETY TIPS

  • Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.
  • Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
  • Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.
  • Report fires early, dial 911.

The DNR responded to 15 wildfires throughout the state in the last week. Several fires happened in central and southern Wisconsin, where much of the Red Flag Warning has been declared.

Fire control officials will continue to monitor the areas and will be on high alert across the entire state.

