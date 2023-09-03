RECORD HEAT AND ELEVATED FIRE RISK FOR LABOR DAY

Toasty temperatures will continue on Monday as we conclude the long holiday weekend. Wildfire risk will remain elevated, especially west of the Fox Valley where temperatures will be hotter and humidity will be lower. Your best bet is to refrain from any outdoor burning right now due to the dry conditions in place.

Wisconsin Fire Danger (WBAY)

Temperatures Sunday night will fall back into the 60s and low 70s but they’ll be well into the 90s again on Monday. More record highs are expected in the region. The coolest air will be found near Lake Michigan and in Door County. Find a place to stay cool and don’t forget your sunglasses, sunscreen, and hats. The sun is still very powerful. Humidity level will remain in check on Monday so the heat index won’t be too much different than the actual air temperatures.

Forecast Highs Monday (WBAY)

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 90s on Tuesday in many spots... and more record highs are possible. It won’t be AS hot as Sunday or Monday but humidity levels will be higher (dew points approaching 70°). It will definitely feel more uncomfortable.

Our next weather maker will come in Tuesday evening/night/Wednesday. It will spark some rain & storms as it moves through the region. The severe risk remains LOW but we’ll have to watch storms Tuesday night and see how things evolve. Additional rain showers could linger into Thursday.

Pinpoint Predictor (WBAY)

Temperatures stay in the 80s on Wednesday but may only be in the 60s on Thursday before returning to the 70s Friday and next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: S 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, warm, & dry. Winds ease. LOW: 70

MONDAY: Very hot and breezy. Elevated wildfire risk continues. HIGH: 95 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Late day storms possible. HIGH: 93 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain & storms. Not as hot but still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Much cooler. HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Good weather for high school football. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray shower? HIGH: 74

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.