Green Bay man arrested for OWI, 6th offense

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kevin George La Crosse from Green Bay has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

The 45-year-old man was stopped for speeding and suspended vehicle registration on State Highway 172 near Monroe Street on Saturday evening.

He showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Brown County jail after a sobriety test had been conducted.

La Crosse is charged with operating under the influence, 6th offense, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

