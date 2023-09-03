Experts say a deer at a Wisconsin shooting preserve is infected with chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose.
Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Scientists have confirmed that a captive deer at a northwestern Wisconsin shooting preserve has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State agriculture officials announced Thursday that the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the 3-year-old doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails in Birchwood was infected, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Records show the doe was transferred from Rodenkirch Whitetails and Genetics, a deer farm in Beaver Dam, to the preserve on Oct. 4. The disease hadn’t been found at either facility at the time of the transfer, although a doe at the Rodenkirch farm tested positive in March. As a result, the doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails was culled from that facility’s herd. The preserve has about 300 deer spread across 150 acres.

Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease in deer, elk and moose. It’s been found in 31 states, four Canadian provinces and several foreign countries, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Center. It was first detected in Wisconsin in 2002.

Deer can be tested for chronic wasting disease only after they’re dead. State agriculture officials didn’t say when the doe at Thundeer Trophy Whitetails was killed.

Wisconsin has about 300 deer farms or shooting preserves, according to state records. Forty-one have seen animals infected with chronic wasting disease since 2001. The disease has forced 22 facilities to depopulate.

Eight deer farms and 12 shooting preserves with the disease are still operating, according to state records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul and Pam Delap
Oshkosh couple killed in a crash with their motorcycle in Friendship
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Prison Bars
Woman faces homicide charge for death of inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution
Kiss on tour
Kiss at Potawatomi Casino Hotel for guitar-smashing demolition action and rock show
No phone, no internet, and limited communication. Since Sunday morning, a major health-care...
Prevea, HSHS outage result of “Cyber Security incident”

Latest News

High to very high fire danger Sunday and Monday afternoons.
Red Flag Warning Issued for 22 Counties in Wisconsin for Sunday
A tornado hit the Prairie Lake Estates trailer park near Chetek, Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 16,...
Wisconsin counties with the most tornadoes
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at Nevada festival site
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil,...
Students criticize the University of North Carolina’s response to an active shooter emergency