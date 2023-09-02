WATCH - Operation Football: Week 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier went on the road and upset seventh ranked Freedom in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile conference play starts to heat up in week three of the high school football season. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football.
Look above for part one and below for part two:
Check out high school football scores from around the state:
Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27
Alma-Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 14
Aquinas 24, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14
Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 14
Auburndale 27, Loyal 8
Badger 37, Union Grove 3
Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20
Baraboo 28, Tomah 21
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6
Beaver Dam 50, Fort Atkinson 13
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Fennimore 20
Berlin 34, Sheboygan Falls 7
Black Hawk 62, Parkview 6
Bloomer 20, St. Croix Falls 18
Bonduel 20, Sturgeon Bay 19
Boyceville 46, Colfax 12
Brodhead 41, Richland Center 7
Brookfield Central 43, West Allis Central 8
Cameron 54, Barron 13
Campbellsport 56, North Fond du Lac 6
Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 0
Clear Lake 27, Elmwood-Plum City 0
Clinton 14, Dodgeland 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence 0
Colby 46, Iola-Scandinavia 14
Columbus 58, Big Foot 12
Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16
D.C. Everest 52, Appleton West 7
Darlington 41, Potosi 8
Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Edgar 50, Pacelli 0
Ellsworth 36, Amery 20
Evansville 21, Edgerton 19
Franklin 23, Racine Case 20
Gilman 50, Bruce 12
Hamilton 57, West Allis Hale 7
Hartford 35, Whitefish Bay 21
Hayward 27, Antigo 8
Hillsboro 56, Necedah 0
Homestead 24, Slinger 21
Howards Grove 13, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8
Janesville Craig 32, Madison West 7
Jefferson 35, Whitewater 14
Johnson Creek 58, St. Mary 6
Kenosha St Joseph 35, Brookfield Academy 0
Kettle Moraine 27, Arrowhead 13
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 43, Marinette 6
La Crosse Central 21, Reedsburg Area 6
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0
Lake Mills 23, Edgewood 19
Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27
Little Chute 29, Seymour 6
Lodi 28, Lakeside Lutheran 15
Lomira 40, Laconia 16
Lourdes Academy 41, Cambria-Friesland 22
Luxemburg-Casco 48, New London 0
Madison Memorial 21, Janesville Parker 9
Marathon 40, Rosholt 0
Marquette University 39, Germantown 0
Marshall 44, Horicon 34
Marshfield 38, Wausau East 14
McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20
Medford Area 12, Merrill 0
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14
Menasha 58, Manitowoc 14
Menomonee Falls 23, Brookfield East 7
Menomonie 42, Superior 7
Middleton 48, Madison La Follette 0
Milw. Washington 14, Milwaukee Pulaski 6
Milwaukee Vincent 14, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10
Mineral Point 31, Southwestern 23
Monona Grove 35, Stoughton 14
Monroe 59, McFarland 7
Mosinee 33, Lakeland 0
Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 10
Muskego 24, Waukesha West 21
Neillsville 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6
New Glarus 21, Turner 0
Northwestern 52, Spooner 6
Oak Creek 38, Kenosha Bradford 3
Oconomowoc 45, Waukesha South 0
Oconto 27, Peshtigo 0
Onalaska 35, Holmen 16
Oostburg 32, Hilbert 0
Pardeeville 21, Deerfield 14
Pewaukee 55, Wauwatosa East 6
Platteville 48, Dodgeville 0
Plymouth 58, Ripon 6
Prescott 22, Osceola 13
Pulaski 35, De Pere 30
Racine Horlick 44, Kenosha Tremper 27
Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 0
Randolph 40, Fall River/Rio 21
Random Lake 39, Ozaukee 21
Rhinelander 32, Ashland 7
Rice Lake 38, Saint Croix Central 20
River Ridge 24, Belleville 0
Sauk Prairie 26, Portage 0
Sheboygan North 32, Sheboygan South 20
Shiocton 7, Spencer 0
Southern Door 30, Mishicot 7
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22
St Mary’s Springs 41, Omro 6
St Thomas More 36, University School of Milwaukee 26
St. Viator, Ill. 53, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14
Stevens Point 26, Hortonville 10
Stratford 33, Amherst 13
Sun Prairie West 24, Watertown 7
Tomahawk 35, Kingdom Prep 14
Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12
Unity 32, Hurley 16
Verona 43, Madison East 0
Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26
Waterloo 13, Markesan 6
Waunakee 31, Sun Prairie East 0
Waupaca 50, Denmark 14
Wausau West 21, Wisconsin Rapids 7
West Bend East 14, Nicolet 6
West De Pere 54, Green Bay West 0
Westby 21, West Salem 14
Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Manawa 7
Whitehall 47, Augusta 6
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 28, Mayville 14
Wisconsin Dells 27, River Valley 20
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Nekoosa 0
Wrightstown 34, Winneconne 13
Xavier 48, Freedom 3
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.