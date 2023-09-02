WATCH - Operation Football: Week 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier went on the road and upset seventh ranked Freedom in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile conference play starts to heat up in week three of the high school football season. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football.

Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27

Alma-Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 14

Aquinas 24, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14

Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 14

Auburndale 27, Loyal 8

Badger 37, Union Grove 3

Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20

Baraboo 28, Tomah 21

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6

Beaver Dam 50, Fort Atkinson 13

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Fennimore 20

Berlin 34, Sheboygan Falls 7

Black Hawk 62, Parkview 6

Bloomer 20, St. Croix Falls 18

Bonduel 20, Sturgeon Bay 19

Boyceville 46, Colfax 12

Brodhead 41, Richland Center 7

Brookfield Central 43, West Allis Central 8

Cameron 54, Barron 13

Campbellsport 56, North Fond du Lac 6

Cedarburg 34, West Bend West 0

Clear Lake 27, Elmwood-Plum City 0

Clinton 14, Dodgeland 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence 0

Colby 46, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Columbus 58, Big Foot 12

Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16

D.C. Everest 52, Appleton West 7

Darlington 41, Potosi 8

Eau Claire North 14, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Edgar 50, Pacelli 0

Ellsworth 36, Amery 20

Evansville 21, Edgerton 19

Franklin 23, Racine Case 20

Gilman 50, Bruce 12

Hamilton 57, West Allis Hale 7

Hartford 35, Whitefish Bay 21

Hayward 27, Antigo 8

Hillsboro 56, Necedah 0

Homestead 24, Slinger 21

Howards Grove 13, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7

Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8

Janesville Craig 32, Madison West 7

Jefferson 35, Whitewater 14

Johnson Creek 58, St. Mary 6

Kenosha St Joseph 35, Brookfield Academy 0

Kettle Moraine 27, Arrowhead 13

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kewaunee 43, Marinette 6

La Crosse Central 21, Reedsburg Area 6

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 0

Lake Mills 23, Edgewood 19

Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27

Little Chute 29, Seymour 6

Lodi 28, Lakeside Lutheran 15

Lomira 40, Laconia 16

Lourdes Academy 41, Cambria-Friesland 22

Luxemburg-Casco 48, New London 0

Madison Memorial 21, Janesville Parker 9

Marathon 40, Rosholt 0

Marquette University 39, Germantown 0

Marshall 44, Horicon 34

Marshfield 38, Wausau East 14

McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20

Medford Area 12, Merrill 0

Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14

Menasha 58, Manitowoc 14

Menomonee Falls 23, Brookfield East 7

Menomonie 42, Superior 7

Middleton 48, Madison La Follette 0

Milw. Washington 14, Milwaukee Pulaski 6

Milwaukee Vincent 14, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 10

Mineral Point 31, Southwestern 23

Monona Grove 35, Stoughton 14

Monroe 59, McFarland 7

Mosinee 33, Lakeland 0

Mukwonago 41, Waukesha North 10

Muskego 24, Waukesha West 21

Neillsville 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6

New Glarus 21, Turner 0

Northwestern 52, Spooner 6

Oak Creek 38, Kenosha Bradford 3

Oconomowoc 45, Waukesha South 0

Oconto 27, Peshtigo 0

Onalaska 35, Holmen 16

Oostburg 32, Hilbert 0

Pardeeville 21, Deerfield 14

Pewaukee 55, Wauwatosa East 6

Platteville 48, Dodgeville 0

Plymouth 58, Ripon 6

Prescott 22, Osceola 13

Pulaski 35, De Pere 30

Racine Horlick 44, Kenosha Tremper 27

Racine Lutheran 65, Catholic Central 0

Randolph 40, Fall River/Rio 21

Random Lake 39, Ozaukee 21

Rhinelander 32, Ashland 7

Rice Lake 38, Saint Croix Central 20

River Ridge 24, Belleville 0

Sauk Prairie 26, Portage 0

Sheboygan North 32, Sheboygan South 20

Shiocton 7, Spencer 0

Southern Door 30, Mishicot 7

Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22

St Mary’s Springs 41, Omro 6

St Thomas More 36, University School of Milwaukee 26

St. Viator, Ill. 53, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14

Stevens Point 26, Hortonville 10

Stratford 33, Amherst 13

Sun Prairie West 24, Watertown 7

Tomahawk 35, Kingdom Prep 14

Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12

Unity 32, Hurley 16

Verona 43, Madison East 0

Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26

Waterloo 13, Markesan 6

Waunakee 31, Sun Prairie East 0

Waupaca 50, Denmark 14

Wausau West 21, Wisconsin Rapids 7

West Bend East 14, Nicolet 6

West De Pere 54, Green Bay West 0

Westby 21, West Salem 14

Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Manawa 7

Whitehall 47, Augusta 6

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 28, Mayville 14

Wisconsin Dells 27, River Valley 20

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Nekoosa 0

Wrightstown 34, Winneconne 13

Xavier 48, Freedom 3

