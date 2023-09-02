RECORD HEAT & ELEVATED FIRE RISK SUNDAY AND MONDAY

While Labor Day weekend may be the unofficial end of summer, Mother Nature is telling us that summer isn’t over just yet. Hot, dry, and breezy conditions are on track for Sunday and Monday. The wildfire risk is going up too.

For tonight... showers and storms are on the way out and that will set up a pretty quiet night with lows in the 60s to low 70s. Southwesterly breezes will continue.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, some clouds, and very warm temperatures. Highs in the 90s should be the norm with some spots west of the Fox Valley nearing 100°. Dry conditions and gusty southwesterly breezes will lead to elevated fire risk. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been posted for areas west of the Fox Valley Sunday afternoon & evening. Be extra careful with open flames or anything that could spark a fire. Your best best is to refrain from burning.

Fire Weather Watch (WBAY)

I think Monday will be very similar to the conditions we’ll have Sunday. More record highs are expected and fire conditions will persist. Toasty air hangs on for Tuesday but a slight uptick in humidity may ease some of the extreme fire weather threats... the tradeoff will be more of a muggy feeling to the air versus what we’ll experience with the dry air Sunday and Monday.

A cold front is expected to move through the region Wednesday. It’s too early to tell if any storms will be strong or severe but at least rain chances will return.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Mild. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, & hot. Record highs likely. Elevated fire risk. HIGH: 96 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & hot. Record highs likely. Elevated fire risk. HIGH: 96 LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying hot. More records possible. Chance of a late storm. HIGH: 94 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain & storms. Not as hot but more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A few lingering showers are possible. Cooler. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very nice. HIGH: 78

