RECORD BREAKING HEAT & FIRE DANGER DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Temperatures will start warming up quickly on Saturday as a strong high pressure will build up heat over the Midwest. Because of active weather over the Atlantic Ocean, this is preventing the high pressure from moving eastward causing it to remain over the eastern United States. This is the cause of the incoming heat wave starting on Sunday through Tuesday. Highs are still expected to break numerous records through all three days, but the good news is humidity will remain mostly low. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 50s through Monday so heat index won’t be much different than the temperatures. By Tuesday, humidity will bounce back really quickly and linger into Wednesday. Heat index could reach triple digits, but it won’t be as severe as a few weeks ago.

Due to the lack of rain recently, breezy winds, and low humidity, fire danger is HIGH across most of northeast Wisconsin according to the DNR. USE CAUTION if you’re planning on having campfires, but ideally DO NOT burn anything for the next few days.

Our next weathermaker will be a system off the lee of the Rockies over North Dakota that’ll move across Wisconsin late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be our next chance of storms and help us cool back to normal by late next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20+ KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with early chances of showers, breezy. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease, very mild and dry. LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Humidity will be low. HIGH: 96 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Humidity slowly increases. HIGH: 95 LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chance of scattered storms, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and back to normal. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 75

