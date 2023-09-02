Paul and Pam Delap killed in a crash with their motorcycle in Friendship

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver of a motorcycle died at the scene and his passenger passed away at Thedacare Regional Medical Center after they crashed into a car whose driver had failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a written release issued by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

In a separate statement, the Office of the County Executive from Winnebago County revealed the names of the deceased as Paul Delap and his wife Pam Delap.

Paul Delap was the Winnebago County Highway Foreman. Pam was an advocate for people with disabilities and a former member of the Wisconsin Board of People with Developmental Disabilities.

The crash happened on the evening of Friday, September 1, on Van Dyne Road at Subway Road in the Township of Friendship, Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Fond du Lac woman, failed to stop at the stop sign on Subway Road and was struck by the northbound motorcycle carrying the Delaps.

Paul Delap was 58 years old, and his wife Pam was 56. Both were ejected from the motorcycle. While Paul Delap, who did not wear a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, his wife - who did wear a helmet - succumbed to her injuries hours later at Thedacare Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office wrote in its statement: “Inattentive driving is believed to be a factor in the crash”.

“On behalf of the Winnebago County government and citizens, we remember the Delaps for their years of service to our county,” said Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel. “Paul had been a dedicated employee of our highway department since 1991 and eventually elevated to the position of paving foreman. Pam was a fierce advocate for people with disabilities and a proud BPDD Partners in Policymaking graduate. Pam was instrumental in the construction of an accessible playground in the city of Oshkosh and spent countless hours volunteering for disability initiatives statewide.”

Winnebago County Highway Commissioner Bob Doemel remembered his paving foreman by stating, “Paul ‘Frenchie’ wore his passion on his sleeve. Paul was a bridgetender, equipment operator, and strong leader on our team. Whether it was clearing roads of snowfall or ensuring a properly maintained road infrastructure, Paul was always willing to lend a hand. We will miss him and his devotion to our county.”

County Executive Doemel added, “I want to thank Fond du Lac County Executive Sam Kaufman and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt for their compassion during this time. I appreciate their collaboration as our county government family mourns two passionate public servants. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Delaps’ friends and family. Additionally, we ask the community to keep the other driver in their prayers as she navigates this tragedy.”

