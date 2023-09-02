Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin competing for national title

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Annie Heathcote from Mazomanie is one of 18 women competing for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America this week in Michigan.

Heathcote said she won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin at her first competition and is excited to represent girls with disabilities in Wisconsin.

“Representation is huge, and unfortunately the disabled community gets left out a lot,” Heathcote said. “And to be this figure for them and speak up for them and help others to speak up with us, it just is an incredible honor.”

Annie Heathcote earned the title of Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin. (Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin)

Heathcote has been able to travel throughout the state, advocate for healthcare, and raise awareness about the caregiver crisis. She said it’s important for everyone to advocate.

“We have to continue the fight and continue to respectfully advocate for our needs and our basic human rights so we can live an independent and fulfilling life, and it really takes all of us,” Heathcote said.

The Ms. Wheelchair America competition does not focus on physical attributes. It instead focuses on participant achievements, disability advocacy, and presentation skills. This is the 52nd year of the competition.

Ms. Wheelchair America competitors (Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin)

The competition concluded with a speech night on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the crowning gala on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Anyone could watch it live on Facebook.

There is also a People’s Choice award, and Heathcote encourages people to vote for her here.

