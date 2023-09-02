Fox Crossing Police is asking for assistance locating Colin Reed Whitehead

Colin Reed Whitehead
Colin Reed Whitehead(Fox Crossing PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Colin Reed Whitehead, age 23, was last seen leaving 1650 Century Oaks Court in the Village of Fox Crossing on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by Fox Crossing Police.

lf located, please check his welfare and notify the Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7IO9, reference complaint #23-001915.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
Dawn Mohn
COLD CASE: 41-year-old Dawn Mohn vanished in Green Bay 23 years ago
Jesse Daul is charged with threatening police officers and a health care worker in Green Bay
“I’m killing all of you”: Man charged with threatening officers, nurse
Cory J. Herthel
Green Bay pastor pleads guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Nasal Spray
Drug overdose death are a great concern in Wisconsin
Medal of Honor Korean War
Congressman Gallagher honors Korean War Veteran
Medal of Honor Korean War
Korean War veteran receives well-deserved honors
He allegedly told a woman to hide a bag of meth before he was arrested again this week
The trouble for "Uncle Fester" continues