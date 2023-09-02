Fire Weather Watch issued for Sunday evening for areas west of the Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a statement on its website, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this holiday weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin. This includes campfires.

The statement further reads that the forecast going into Labor Day weekend indicates very hot, dry, and windy conditions Saturday through Monday, prompting potential for critical fire weather warnings.

