Woman faces homicide charge for death of inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges have been referred for the death of an inmate at Taycheedah Correctional Institution, Cindy Schulz-Juedes.

The 27-year-old inmate has been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Fond du Lac Police said Friday. Action 2 News isn’t currently naming the inmate as she hasn’t yet been formally charged.

More information is anticipated to be released if and when a criminal complaint is filed by the District Attorney’s Office, the Fond du Lac Police Department said.

Sanchez has remained in custody through the Department of Corrections.

Back on July 19, correctional officers found Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, unresponsive in her cell. The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue were called to the scene, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

A source close to the situation confirmed to Action 2 News that Schulz-Juedes was found beaten to death in her cell.

A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer in October 2021. In June 2022, she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.

Her husband, Kenneth Juedes was found dead of gunshot wounds on Aug. 29, 2006. He was 58 years old. Criminal charges were not filed against Schulz-Juedes until 2019.

