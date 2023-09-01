Wisconsin highways more crowded this Labor Day weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Labor Day weekend is almost here, and like every year it’s expected to bring busy highways.

AAA motor club expects a lot of people on the roads this holiday weekend, but there could be even more here in Wisconsin because, for many families, it’s the last weekend of summer vacation and they’re looking to make the most of it.

“Nationwide where you’ll see school districts go back earlier in August so, you know, Labor Day is more of just a three-day weekend in the school year versus here in Wisconsin for a lot of districts it’s the last weekend of summer, so domestically here in Wisconsin we may see more travel than other parts of the country,” AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz affirmed.

That means you should expect more cars on the roads and longer lines at airports.

Historically, Labor Day travel isn’t tracked as closely as other holidays, but AAA says bookings for flights and hotels are up 4% across the country.

“We don’t have records for Labor Day the same way that we do for the other holidays. Labor Day usually is a little smaller than what we see for Memorial Day or Independence Day. Still, if you’re planning on taking a trip, you’re probably going to see really heavy traffic volume out there on the roads,” Jarmusz affirmed.

AAA wants to remind people that it will offer its Tow-to-Go program this weekend. If you have too much to drink and need to get your car somewhere safe, or somewhere to avoid a parking citation, AAA will tow your car for free up to 10 miles. You don’t have to be a AAA member to use the service.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.