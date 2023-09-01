Waupaca Police search for teen missing since August 22

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old boy missing since August 22.

Tyler Schmidt was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22. He left his home, which is located near Berlin Street and Park Ave in Waupaca. Police said he didn’t take his car, cell phone, or wallet with him when he left. His family and friends have not seen or heard from him since.

Police said he was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a blue t-shirt, a white baseball cap, and white Air Jordan’s low tops. He was also wearing a blue and black pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waupaca Police Department at 715-258-4466 or email Chief Brian Hoelzel at bhoelzel@cityofwaupaca.org.

Tyler Schmidt (Waupaca Police)

