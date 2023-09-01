Trial date set for lawsuit over Green Bay City Hall recording devices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial date has been set for a lawsuit filed over the use of audio surveillance devices in Green Bay City Hall.

The lawsuit was filed by Ryan Walsh, an attorney for the Wisconsin state Senate, on behalf of State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), former city council member Anthony Theisen, and a citizen referred to as Jane Doe. The lawsuit names the City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich as defendants.

A trial is set to start May 20, 2024 and will last until May 22, with a final pre-trial hearing set for May 10. The city’s attorney plans on filing a motion to dismiss the suit.

As previously reported, the city installed three audio devices: two on the second floor, near the city council chambers and mayor’s office, and one on the first floor by the city clerk’s office.

The lawsuit alleges the surveillance devices are an invasion of privacy, infringe on free speech rights, and violate the Wisconsin Electronic Surveillance Control law. The suit asks the court to force the removal of the recording devices, the destruction of all recordings, and compensatory and punitive damages, including a cost of $100 per day for each day of the violation.

In a response filed a day before this hearing, an attorney for the city cited three incidents since June 2021 where members of the public harassed or threatened people after city council meetings or while voting in the city clerk’s office.

The filing said an email went to all 800 city employees in December 2021 making them aware of the security in city hall and said employees were never told it should be kept secret from the public. However, it wasn’t until after the civil lawsuit was filed that signs went up to make the public aware.

