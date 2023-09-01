Reminders for posting Back to School pictures with your kids

Back-to-school sign (FILE)
Back-to-school sign (FILE)(KEYC News Now)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What’s the first day of school without that classic first day picture? Sharing pictures of your kids on social media is common, but there are a few things you should know before you post. It’s all about privacy and making sure your children are safe. The Better Business Bureau says if you choose to share photos of your child on social media, avoid sharing personal details like their name, age, and the name of their school.

“We all forget that little tidbits of information can go a long way. If it gets in the hands of the wrong person. You know, your name, your height, your school’s name, the grade that you’re in, the teacher’s name. By putting any type of personal information out into the universe, it could allow a scammer to commit identity theft,” said Lisa Schiller, Director of Investigations in Media Relations, BBB.

The information from photos could also be used to earn your child’s trust. The BBB says to also watch out for fake friend requests, and double check your privacy settings before posting the photos on social media.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking, beating pregnant woman
Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin
3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight

Latest News

Besides desks and chairs, kids have standing desks, a couch, exercise ball, and other options
KI, De Pere school give students variety of seating choices
Young readers in a classroom
State council to look at books used in Wisconsin schools
Young readers in a classroom
State council looks at books in Wisconsin schools
Einstein Project packs 400 bins with science learning materials for grades K-5
Einstein Project packs science kits for schools