Police: “Uncle Fester” told woman to hide meth before his latest arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer told a woman to hide a bag of meth on her body before he was arrested again on drug charges Tuesday.

Stephen Preisler, who’s written books on drug- and bomb-making under the pseudonym “Uncle Fester,” was charged with being party to the crime of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Thursday, in addition to the previous charges of manufacturing amphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

According to the latest criminal complaint, Green Bay police were responding to reports of a disturbance and a woman yelling “Get off me” at Preisler’s house, which was already cited for being a chronic nuisance property. A patrol officer saw a blue van, which he knew Preisler owns, followed closely by a black van, which pulled over when the officer activated his emergency lights.

Preisler was driving the black van, and the woman in the passenger seat was acting “extremely nervous,” according to the officer.

Preisler said he was leaving his house because his daughter was causing a disturbance. He agreed to let police search the van and found a glass pipe, with a white and burned residue, tucked between the seat and the backrest.

The passenger, who is only identified by her initials in the report, told a police officer Preisler gave her something and said, “Hide this. It’s going to cost me $100,000.” He told her to hide it in an intimate place because she wouldn’t be searched. She handed police a plastic baggie with what appeared to be methamphetamine. Asked if Preisler’s DNA would be on the baggie, she said it would.

The woman told police it was another man’s idea that they switch vehicles, so the other man drove Preisler’s van and Preisler drove his.

As we reported Thursday, the court raised Preisler’s bond from $100,000 to $400,000. Online jail records indicate he was still in the Brown County Jail Friday afternoon.

