New rankings place University of Wisconsin 2nd nationally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New rankings from Washington Monthly place the University if Wisconsin-Madison as the second best public university in the nation.

The university also ranked 11th overall.

UW officials explained that the rankings are based on social mobility, research and opportunities for public service at the school.

In these categories, the university ranked 62nd, 17th and sixth, respectively.

In last year’s ranking, UW-Madison was the third best public university in the nation and 16th overall.

Other rankings include sixth in research expenditures, tenth in number of science and engineering PhDs, 30th in faculty accolades, 42st in number of bachelors to PhDs and 39th in price of attendance for families below $75,000 income.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.