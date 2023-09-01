A new grant will provide Green Bay and Appleton Fire Departments with life-saving equipment

Both departments will upgrade life-saving equipment with the funds
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The funds provided are part of the 2023 Rewarding Responders Grant Program. Both departments are receiving $2,000.

The Green Bay Fire Department said it will install four life-saver rings and holders near waterways like the East and the Fox Rivers.

3,000 to 4,000 people die every year from drowning, and around 70 of those deaths happen in Wisconsin.

“This allows bystanders, someone that would witness somebody perhaps slide into the river and provide that life-saving tool that could be thrown to that individual to help them in their time of need,” said Matthew Knott, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Appleton fire officials said they will use the grant to buy medical training equipment to better prepare teams for first response care.

