Neighbors help police to fight crime in a unique way

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police have invited members of the community to join their new network of camera surveillance systems - devices that have already proven to keep people safe.

One of the department’s officers came up with the idea of stringing private surveillance cameras together so that when there’s an incident, police have even more eyes and ears on the community.

John and Christy Din’s home is equipped with three cameras, all pointing in different directions surrounding their house. The couple installed the devices after several suspicious incidents happened. They can see what’s going on from every angle on a tv set in their basement.

“The cameras on my home are to keep my house safer clearly but also to keep my neighbors safe,” said Christy Din.

Having eyes and ears to surround every home and business is something that could benefit every family, according to Menasha police. So the Community Camera Program was created, a network of private surveillance and doorbell cameras from homes and businesses.

“Anyone who has ring doorbell camera systems can voluntarily give us their info, and if we end up having a crime or a missing endangered person in a certain area, we will have those addresses on file who are willing to consent to giving that footage,” explained Officer Dan Hoernke, Menasha Police Department.

When the Dins heard about the program, they immediately volunteered.

“I let them know right away that I have the cameras so that if I have a problem in my camera view, they know they can come and view that and see if they can get information,” Christy Din said.

Police simply need to go to the home and ask for the footage in order to access it. It already helped to stop crimes.

“It’s helped in investigations where we had a shooting where no one was injured. However, it helped us identify some people involved in that some plates. It’s helped us locate missing endangered people, it’s helped in finding them faster it’s gonna help in a lot of other ways in the future,” Officer Hoernke said.

The Dins said they were happy to share their video system with police - underlining that neighbor helping neighbor will keep everyone safe.

Anyone who wants to be a part of the program can simply call or email the police department. Right now, 150 camera systems are hooked up right now. Police would like to see that number triple over the next few months.

