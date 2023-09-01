NEAR RECORD BREAKING HEAT WAVE DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Comfortable Friday before a holiday weekend heat wave
By Bo Fogal
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s Friday which means high school football!! For the Game of the Week forecast for Xavier vs. Freedom, it’s going to be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 70s and dewpoints in the lower 50s. The only hassle that’ll impact all of the games is the winds from the south-southwest. Because of a high pressure system over the northeastern United States and an incoming cold front from Minnesota, this will cause winds to pick up speed from the southwest. Wind speeds could gust up to 30 mph! This cold front could also bring a chance for isolated showers early Saturday morning.

Our next weathermaker will be a heat wave starting Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. The heat wave will be from the strong high pressure over the northeastern United States. The remnants of Hurricane Idalia are just off the coast of North Carolina preventing the strong high pressure from moving eastward. It’s rather going to move backwards and bring a heat wave starting Sunday through Tuesday. Highs are still expected to be broken for those days with heat index near 100 degrees. The heat wave won’t be as severe as the previous one, but it’ll still be hot enough for heat illnesses to happen.

The next solid chance for thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few drizzle showers are possible Saturday morning, but it’s a low chance.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-25+ KTS, WAVES: 2-4′ *BEACH HAZARD ALERT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING

TONIGHT: SSW 10-25 KTS, 2-4′

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, low humidity. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, breezy and mild. LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, humidity will stay low. Early chance of showers. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Record breaking highs likely. HIGH: 96 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Record breaking highs likely. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Humidity increases. HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Chance of t-storms, partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and back to normal. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking, beating pregnant woman
Capsized 25-foot boat off Saxon Harbor Wisconsin
3 rescued from capsized boat off Lake Superior
PHOTO: VICTOR WALSH, PHOTOGRAPHY MOMENT, GETTY IMAGES
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight

Latest News

Comfortable Friday before a holiday weekend heat wave
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Enjoy Friday because...
First Alert Weather
TEMPERATURES HEATING BACK UP!!
First Alert Weather
TRANSITIONING INTO A WARMING TREND...
High pressure is hanging out over the Great Lakes.
TRANSITIONING INTO A WARMING TREND...