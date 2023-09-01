NEAR RECORD BREAKING HEAT WAVE DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND

It’s Friday which means high school football!! For the Game of the Week forecast for Xavier vs. Freedom, it’s going to be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 70s and dewpoints in the lower 50s. The only hassle that’ll impact all of the games is the winds from the south-southwest. Because of a high pressure system over the northeastern United States and an incoming cold front from Minnesota, this will cause winds to pick up speed from the southwest. Wind speeds could gust up to 30 mph! This cold front could also bring a chance for isolated showers early Saturday morning.

Our next weathermaker will be a heat wave starting Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. The heat wave will be from the strong high pressure over the northeastern United States. The remnants of Hurricane Idalia are just off the coast of North Carolina preventing the strong high pressure from moving eastward. It’s rather going to move backwards and bring a heat wave starting Sunday through Tuesday. Highs are still expected to be broken for those days with heat index near 100 degrees. The heat wave won’t be as severe as the previous one, but it’ll still be hot enough for heat illnesses to happen.

The next solid chance for thunderstorms will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few drizzle showers are possible Saturday morning, but it’s a low chance.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-25+ KTS, WAVES: 2-4′ *BEACH HAZARD ALERT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING

TONIGHT: SSW 10-25 KTS, 2-4′

SATURDAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, low humidity. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, breezy and mild. LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot, humidity will stay low. Early chance of showers. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Record breaking highs likely. HIGH: 96 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Record breaking highs likely. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Humidity increases. HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Chance of t-storms, partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and back to normal. HIGH: 73

