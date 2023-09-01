As many are taking the last chance to get a summer vacation in, roadblocks loom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted a four percent jump in Labor Day road travel this year - with the most traffic expected on Friday afternoon and Monday evening.

Mark Kantola, Regional Communications Manager from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation expected this Labor Day weekend to be much busier than last year’s.

“The worst time to be on the roads as far as if you’re uncomfortable in a lot of traffic is Friday because you have the commuter traffic and holiday traffic mixing at one time,” he explained.

The expected sizzling hot temperatures well into the 90s could create so-called ‘pavement buckles’.

“Motorists need to be aware with the hot temperatures coming in today I think all the way through the middle to end of next week, that the pavement in front of them may not be as smooth as it regularly is,” Kantola noted.

Almost all construction projects in the state are now on pause until Tuesday to alleviate the extra road congestion. One thing that helps bring down the costs for many: AAA said the average price for gas is down compared to last year. However, gas prices don’t prevent folks from heading out anyway, AAA research shows.

“It’s typically not a very decisive factor, in the sense that people are still going to make a trip whether prices are high or not,” said Mark Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs, AAA.

Because Labor Day is a motor-dominated holiday, the Appleton airport announced they don’t expect to be too much busier than normal. However, big national hubs will most likely see more air traffic than usual.

The Department of Transportation advised that it’s always a good idea to check their website at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/home.aspx before heading out. Under the tab “travel”, it shows the location of every traffic impact on Wisconsin’s highways.

