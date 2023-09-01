Kiss at Potawatomi Casino Hotel for guitar-smashing demolition action and rock show

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiss will perform tonight as part of their “End of the Road World Tour” at Crandon International Raceway.

Celebrating its 54th anniversary in 2023, Crandon International Raceway is kicking off Labor Day weekend and the Polaris Crandon World Championships with a massive concert featuring KISS. The largest off-road race in the world featuring the sport’s best drivers, the Crandon World Championship races are held in the picturesque Northwoods of Wisconsin and is the summer’s most rockin’ party in Northern Wisconsin.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will host the groundbreaking for the new Rock & Brews Restaurant at the famed Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter. The duo will participate in the inaugural demolition of the over 6,000 square foot restaurant, with Paul smashing a guitar through a wall, in a quintessential KISS fashion.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

